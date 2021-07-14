Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $8.49 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 257,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.05% of Qualtrics International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

