Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.