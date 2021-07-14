Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $12.58 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $709,830.22. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

