Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 550,000 Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,705,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.48% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $46,318,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

