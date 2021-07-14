Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 340,227 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 33.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 42.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

