Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 37,069 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Intuit worth $272,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $509.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

