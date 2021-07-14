Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 20,188 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the quarter. Cryoport accounts for about 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cryoport worth $312,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,043.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.