Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 14,362 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Wingstop worth $223,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.95. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,711. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 163.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

