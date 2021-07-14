Credit Agricole S A Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

