Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Boosted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 358.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

