Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 27,964 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

SDACU opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.