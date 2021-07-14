Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 1,420.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 361,165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Weibo by 682.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WB stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

