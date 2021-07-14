Walleye Trading LLC Lowers Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

