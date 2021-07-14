Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after buying an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

