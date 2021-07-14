Credit Agricole S A Buys 865 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,776,000 after buying an additional 130,039 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $8,050,967.10. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,626 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

