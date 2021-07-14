ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $20.46

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.46, but opened at $19.60. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 5,409 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ORIC. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

