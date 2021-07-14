Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $17.01. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $832.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.