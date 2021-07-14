xBTC Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $700,589.67 and $501.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00116330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00153470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.98 or 0.99857290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00943887 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 2,169,122 coins and its circulating supply is 2,160,171 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

