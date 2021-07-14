Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.28

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

A number of analysts have commented on CNNE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after buying an additional 913,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,696,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

