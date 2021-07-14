Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Insiders have sold a total of 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 51,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

