Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Declines By 100.0%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $129,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,016. The stock has a market cap of $279.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

