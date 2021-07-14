Short Interest in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Decreases By 99.6%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,683 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $22,958,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 74,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

