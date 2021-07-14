Walleye Trading LLC Invests $299,000 in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,867,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

