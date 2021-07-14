Walleye Trading LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $649,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,642,502.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,886,988. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

