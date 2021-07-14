Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.42 Billion Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,513,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,334,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.78% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $1,417,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

