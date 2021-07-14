Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.34 Billion Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,049,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,335,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 132,698 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $276,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $257.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

