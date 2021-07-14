Brokerages Set Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKUS shares. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AKUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,886. The company has a market capitalization of $432.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04. Akouos has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 63.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

