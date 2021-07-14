Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) Insider Sells $854,243.60 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Deming Xiao sold 2,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36.

MPWR stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,372. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.