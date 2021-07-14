James C. Lim Sells 3,429 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.67. 16,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after buying an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

