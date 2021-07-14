Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 74.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $16,483,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $882,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,746,127 shares of company stock valued at $297,443,831.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.24. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.