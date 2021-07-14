76,213 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

