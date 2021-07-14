Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of TER stock opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

