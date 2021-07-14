Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 63 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $244.83 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

