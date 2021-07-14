Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

