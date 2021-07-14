Zacks: Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.20. Centene posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

