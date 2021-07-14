PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.06). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,956 shares of company stock worth $406,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 876.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 135,331 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 902,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

