Patrick Brindle Sells 20,000 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00.

NYSE PLL traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,973. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

