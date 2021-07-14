Patrick Brindle Sells 20,000 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00.
NYSE PLL traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,973. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $88.97.
About Piedmont Lithium
