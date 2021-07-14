Adobe Inc. (NYSE:ADBE) EVP Sells $1,602,452.50 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NYSE:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50.

ADBE stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $608.78. 9,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,172. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $609.33.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

