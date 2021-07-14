Adobe Inc. (NYSE:ADBE) EVP Sells $1,602,452.50 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NYSE:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50.
ADBE stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $608.78. 9,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,172. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $609.33.
About Adobe
Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.