Samuel J. Johnson Sells 56,685 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30.

Shares of NYSE ASO opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

