Michael P. Mullican Sells 50,000 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

