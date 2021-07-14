Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 14,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total value of $2,075,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.