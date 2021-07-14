C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,475.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,093.13, for a total transaction of $2,732,825.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00.

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total transaction of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $940.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,036.85. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $589.89 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,261.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

