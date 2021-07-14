Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.73. Opsens shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 6,392 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

