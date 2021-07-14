Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $147.10 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

