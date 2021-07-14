Darwinia Network Hits Market Cap of $16.90 Million (RING)

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $13.03 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,856.34 or 1.00104430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007034 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000882 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

Darwinia Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,058,420,924 coins and its circulating supply is 451,602,954 coins. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . The official message board for Darwinia Network is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

