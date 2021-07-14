BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,335 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,335 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 230,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,699,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.89. The stock had a trading volume of 41,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $117.42 and a 1 year high of $253.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

