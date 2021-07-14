Highside Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 63,000 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,000. Avalara comprises 3.4% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Avalara at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -207.01 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,630. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

