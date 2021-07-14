Nano Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $565.08 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00012921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,822.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.09 or 0.06105938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.01442781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00398874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00143244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.72 or 0.00617627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00407660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.01 or 0.00319942 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

