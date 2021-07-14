Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $18.35 Million Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,848,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,352,000. Gores Guggenheim comprises about 0.6% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $805,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $494,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $5,652,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

OTCMKTS:GGPIU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.