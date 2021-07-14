BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $524,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $666.09. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,383. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $466.23 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

